DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,267 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 7,050,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1,801.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,894 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ DASH opened at $129.58 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $134.80. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of -90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,897.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 519,087 shares of company stock valued at $58,139,690 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DoorDash from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.