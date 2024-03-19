Elbit Systems (ESLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $200.64 on Tuesday. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $166.35 and a 12-month high of $225.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 36.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,972,000 after acquiring an additional 66,589 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 78.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 79,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 95.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,974,000 after acquiring an additional 77,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

