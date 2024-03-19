Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at $663,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 37.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,463,000 after purchasing an additional 88,901 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 191.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth about $3,087,000.

Entegris stock opened at $135.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.92. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.37 and a 1-year high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

In related news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total transaction of $1,719,925.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,721.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total transaction of $1,719,925.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,721.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,951,089. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.64.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

