EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 44,044 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 81.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,044 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Archer Aviation by 233.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,926,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,765,512.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 750,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39,351,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,235,426.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,926,358 shares in the company, valued at $164,765,512.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

