Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 64,186 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,186 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $174.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.80 and its 200 day moving average is $149.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.70 and a 1-year high of $180.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

