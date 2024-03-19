Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 3,601 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 387.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 6,213.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HRL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,231.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,231.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $185,421.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,397 shares of company stock worth $969,370 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.