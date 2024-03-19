Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,591 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,752,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,206,000 after buying an additional 2,590,196 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,686,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,548,000 after buying an additional 1,996,297 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,060,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,130,000 after buying an additional 1,660,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,748,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,741,000 after buying an additional 1,432,431 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -622,500.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.70). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

