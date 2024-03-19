Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $783,000 Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

SFM opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFM. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,367,484.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $499,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,367,484.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $499,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $240,441.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,084.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,983 shares of company stock worth $6,795,825. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

