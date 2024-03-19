Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $909,000 Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Masimo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Masimo by 7.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $133.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.37 and a beta of 0.95. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.94.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

