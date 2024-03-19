Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $945,000 Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hologic by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,616,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,077,000 after acquiring an additional 69,494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,426,000 after purchasing an additional 69,276 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Hologic by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 38,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,201,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.