Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Position in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.12% of Artivion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Artivion alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,987,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,088,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,651,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Artivion by 33.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 755,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 188,712 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Artivion in the second quarter worth $3,151,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AORT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Artivion Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AORT opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66. Artivion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.66.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $93.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John E. Davis sold 13,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $244,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 128,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,194. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John E. Davis sold 13,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $244,116.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,194. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 21,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $382,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,353. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.