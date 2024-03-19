Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.11% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 39.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

RGR opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.31. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.47.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $164,989.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,691.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

