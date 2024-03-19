Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,855 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Norges Bank bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,013,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,573,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,111,000 after buying an additional 1,336,886 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,832.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 907,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,318,000 after buying an additional 860,782 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,233.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 610,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,192,000 after buying an additional 592,585 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 607,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,941,000 after buying an additional 434,199 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $83.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.31 and its 200 day moving average is $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $90,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 562,203 shares in the company, valued at $50,795,041.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $348,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,047 shares in the company, valued at $8,188,672.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $90,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 562,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,795,041.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,341 shares of company stock worth $6,780,486. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.