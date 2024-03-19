Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Reaches New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$1,535.63 and last traded at C$1,535.16, with a volume of 15493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1,519.90.

Specifically, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,468.47, for a total value of C$1,468,470.00. In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Christine N. Mclean purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1,349.98 per share, with a total value of C$107,998.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 589 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$795,138.22. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,468.47, for a total value of C$1,468,470.00. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FFH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,725.00.

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1,380.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1,250.73.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$81.40 by C($9.42). The firm had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.25 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 189.2777086 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of $19.871 per share. This is a positive change from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

