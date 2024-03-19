Financial Analysis: SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) & Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF)

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Profitability

This table compares SITE Centers and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 49.25% 14.00% 6.56% Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SITE Centers and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $539.46 million 5.50 $265.70 million $1.21 11.71 Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

91.9% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of SITE Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SITE Centers and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 2 2 0 2.50 Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

SITE Centers currently has a consensus target price of $14.13, indicating a potential downside of 0.28%. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.00%. Given Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than SITE Centers.

Summary

SITE Centers beats Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SITE Centers

(Get Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect. We strive to understand the needs of our tenants and manage our properties to the highest standard. We aspire to develop healthy, resilient communities through our dedication to social, economic, and environmental sustainability. In everything we do, we are guided by a shared set of values grounded in Care, Ownership, Respect and Excellence.

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.