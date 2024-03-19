Financial Contrast: ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) vs. Jardine Cycle & Carriage (OTCMKTS:JCYGY)

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ITOCHU and Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITOCHU 5.25% 13.27% 5.45% Jardine Cycle & Carriage N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ITOCHU and Jardine Cycle & Carriage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITOCHU 0 0 0 0 N/A Jardine Cycle & Carriage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

ITOCHU pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Jardine Cycle & Carriage pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. ITOCHU pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jardine Cycle & Carriage pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ITOCHU and Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITOCHU $103.23 billion 0.61 $6.00 billion $7.14 12.13 Jardine Cycle & Carriage N/A N/A N/A $4.99 7.29

ITOCHU has higher revenue and earnings than Jardine Cycle & Carriage. Jardine Cycle & Carriage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ITOCHU, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ITOCHU beats Jardine Cycle & Carriage on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports. Its Machinery segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operates water and environmental, infrastructure, renewable energy, oil and gas, petrochemical, and independent power producer projects and plants; sells and leases aircraft and related equipment; sells automobiles, construction machinery, electronic systems, industrial machinery, and medical devices; and owns and charters ships. The company's Metals & Minerals segment engages in mining and trading of iron ore, coal, uranium, base metals, and minor metals; trading in non-ferrous metal materials; and processing and trading in steel products. Its Energy & Chemicals segment trades in crude oil, petroleum products, LPG, LNG, natural gas, hydrogen, organic and inorganic chemicals, synthetic resins, household goods, fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and electronic materials, as well as generates and trades in power. The company's Food segment produces, distributes, and retails food products. Its General Products & Realty segment produces and sells paper, pulp, natural rubber, tire, and wood products and materials; develops and operates real estate properties, such as housing, logistics facilities, and other projects; and offers logistics services. The company's ICT & Financial Business segment offers IT solutions, Internet related and venture capital services, mobile telephone equipment and services, BPO, broadcasting and communications, entertainment and content services, outsourcing services for healthcare and preventive medicine, and financial and insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Jardine Cycle & Carriage

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It manufactures, distributes, and retails motor vehicles; and provides aftersales services, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components. The company also manufactures, assembles, distributes, and owns dealership networks for Toyota, Daihatsu, Isuzu, Peugeot, and UD Trucks, as well as Honda motorcycles; and manufactures and retails BMW vehicles, and owns the Lexus cars dealership. It offers financial services, such as financing for motorcycles, cars, heavy equipment; insurance protection for individual and commercial customers; and lending products to retail consumers and digital payment solutions. In addition, the company supplies heavy equipment and provides aftersales services for various sectors, including mining, plantation, construction, and forestry; distributes Komatsu, UD, SCANIA, Bomag, and Tadano heavy equipment; and owns and operates thermal and metallurgical coal, gold, and thermal power assets, as well as operates in the construction and renewable energy sectors. Further, it cultivates, harvests, and processes palm oil; develops and manages toll roads; provides printing and digital services solutions; and distributes FUJIFILM business products, as well as develops office and residential buildings. The company was formerly known as Cycle & Carriage Ltd. and changed its name to Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited in 2004. The company was founded in 1899 and is based in Singapore. Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited operates as a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Singapore Pte Ltd.

