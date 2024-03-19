Financial Review: Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) vs. Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF)

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) and Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Navigator and Koninklijke Vopak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigator 14.94% 6.96% 3.76% Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Navigator pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Koninklijke Vopak pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Navigator pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Koninklijke Vopak pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigator 0 0 1 0 3.00 Koninklijke Vopak 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Navigator and Koninklijke Vopak, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Navigator currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Navigator’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Navigator is more favorable than Koninklijke Vopak.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Navigator and Koninklijke Vopak’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navigator $550.74 million 2.03 $53.47 million $1.11 13.51 Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A $2.21 16.78

Navigator has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Vopak. Navigator is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Vopak, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Navigator shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Koninklijke Vopak shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Navigator shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Navigator beats Koninklijke Vopak on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services. It operates a fleet of 56 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers. The company was formerly known as Isle of Man public limited company and changed its name to Navigator Holdings Ltd. in 2006. Navigator Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. It stores and handles chemicals, such as methanol, xylenes, styrene, alpha olefins, and mono-ethylene glycol; gas, including LNG, LPG, ethylene, butadiene, and ammonia; oil products consisting of crude oil, fuel oil, diesel, jet fuel, gasoline, and naphtha; and vegoils and biofuels comprising ethanol, biodiesel, and sustainable aviation fuel. In addition, the company is involved in the development of infrastructure solutions within ports for low-carbon and renewable hydrogen, CO2, long-duration energy storage, and sustainable fuels and feedstocks. Further, it operates 76 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 35.2 million cubic meters. It serves producers, manufacturers, distributors, governments, traders, and chemical and energy companies. The company was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

