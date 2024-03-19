First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,010,749 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.96% of First Citizens BancShares worth $1,394,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCNCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,549.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.52 and a 1 year high of $1,623.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,496.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,429.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 51.04%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hope Holding Bryant acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,070. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,027,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hope Holding Bryant bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220 over the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

