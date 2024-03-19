First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $13.90 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $13,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Apple alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after acquiring an additional 17,604,799 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 154.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,729,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $173.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.15 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler Companies cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.