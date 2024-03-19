Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Insider Tarek Ahmad Betti Sells 1,000 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) insider Tarek Ahmad Betti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $24,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,501.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tarek Ahmad Betti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Tarek Ahmad Betti sold 998 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $24,301.30.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:FDP opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.36 and a beta of 0.55. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth $7,325,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 477,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 247,702 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth about $4,389,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,377,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after buying an additional 132,234 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

