FUJIFILM Stock to Split on Thursday, April 4th (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

Shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Free Report) are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, April 4th. The 6-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 4th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, April 4th.

FUJIFILM Stock Performance

Shares of FUJIY opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.39. FUJIFILM has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $68.92.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that FUJIFILM will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

