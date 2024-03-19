G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at UBS Group

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on GIII. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GIII

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ GIII opened at $26.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.60. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $712,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.