Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $5.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 7,485,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 10,960,782 shares.The stock last traded at $3.21 and had previously closed at $3.36.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
View Our Latest Research Report on Geron
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Geron Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 77,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 63.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Geron Company Profile
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Geron
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.