Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $5.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 7,485,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 10,960,782 shares.The stock last traded at $3.21 and had previously closed at $3.36.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Geron Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Geron by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,202,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Geron by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,977,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,489,000 after buying an additional 4,479,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Geron by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,564,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Geron by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,557,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in Geron by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 24,143,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 77,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 63.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

