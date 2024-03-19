Head to Head Comparison: Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP) and Thermon Group (NYSE:THR)

Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Free Report) and Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Energem and Thermon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energem N/A -3.12% 0.92% Thermon Group 10.05% 14.60% 9.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energem and Thermon Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energem N/A N/A $50,000.00 $0.06 202.48 Thermon Group $440.59 million 2.28 $33.67 million $1.44 20.67

Risk and Volatility

Thermon Group has higher revenue and earnings than Energem. Thermon Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Energem has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thermon Group has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Energem and Thermon Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energem 0 0 0 0 N/A Thermon Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Thermon Group has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.97%. Given Thermon Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Thermon Group is more favorable than Energem.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.1% of Energem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Thermon Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.2% of Energem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Thermon Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Thermon Group beats Energem on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energem

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the oil and gas and other potential renewable energy business, as well as other adjacent services, including industrials and technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Energem Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Energem LLC.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services. The company also offers controls, monitoring, and software systems for the control and management of a heat trace system; environmental heating solutions under the Ruffneck, Norsemen, and Catadyne brands; process heating solutions under the Caloritech brand name; filtration solutions under the 3L Filters brand; and rail and transit solutions under the Hellfire, Velocity, ArcticSense, and other brand names. In addition, it provides transportation heating products, including track and switch heaters, accessories, control panels, rail heaters, gas blower accessories, and air curtains; track and switch heater, gas blower accessories; transit heaters; and velocity heat. Further, the company offers temporary power solutions; heating systems, such as engineered electric heat, explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, heaters for harshest environments, methane abatement, and engineered filtration system; electrically, steam, and fluid heated tubing bundles; and pre-insulated tubing and system accessories tubing bundles. The company serves chemical and petrochemical, oil and gas, power generation, rail and transit, commercial, energy transition/decarbonization, mining and mineral processing, maritime/shipbuilding, semiconductors, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, food and beverage, data centers, and renewables industries through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Austin, Texas.

