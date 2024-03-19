Head to Head Comparison: Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) versus TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

TriNet Group has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xometry has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TriNet Group and Xometry’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $4.92 billion 1.31 $375.00 million $6.49 19.59 Xometry $463.41 million 1.73 -$67.47 million ($1.40) -11.82

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than Xometry. Xometry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriNet Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

93.6% of TriNet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Xometry shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of TriNet Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Xometry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TriNet Group and Xometry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 7.62% 87.97% 11.75% Xometry -14.56% -17.34% -8.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TriNet Group and Xometry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 1 2 4 0 2.43 Xometry 0 2 2 0 2.50

TriNet Group currently has a consensus target price of $119.17, indicating a potential downside of 6.27%. Xometry has a consensus target price of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 73.21%. Given Xometry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xometry is more favorable than TriNet Group.

Summary

TriNet Group beats Xometry on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It also provides technology platform, an online and mobile tool that allows users to store, view, and manager HR information and administer various HR transactions, such as payroll processing, tax administration and credits, employee onboarding and termination, employee performance, time and attendance, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration, as well as incorporated workforce analytics and allows professional employer organization clients to generate HR data, payroll, compensation, and other custom reports. The company serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, and not-for-profit. It sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services. It serves aerospace, healthcare, robotics, industrial, defense, energy, automotive, government, education, and consumer goods industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

