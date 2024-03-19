Head to Head Contrast: Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) & First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and First Industrial Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors 136.99% 7.98% 5.98% First Industrial Realty Trust 44.76% 10.64% 5.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.6% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors $36.66 million N/A $468.26 million $7.81 4.70 First Industrial Realty Trust $614.03 million 11.12 $274.82 million $2.07 24.93

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and First Industrial Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Transcontinental Realty Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Industrial Realty Trust. Transcontinental Realty Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Industrial Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Transcontinental Realty Investors and First Industrial Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A First Industrial Realty Trust 2 3 5 0 2.30

First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $55.56, indicating a potential upside of 7.64%. Given First Industrial Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Industrial Realty Trust is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Risk & Volatility

Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. The Company also holds mortgage receivables.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains. Our portfolio and new investments are concentrated in 15 target MSAs with an emphasis on supply-constrained, coastally oriented markets. In total, we own and have under development approximately 68.5 million square feet of industrial space as of December 31, 2023.

