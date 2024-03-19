Head-To-Head Review: Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) versus Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT)

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Free Report) and Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nordex and Crane NXT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordex N/A N/A N/A $0.41 30.77 Crane NXT $1.39 billion 2.48 $188.30 million $3.27 18.53

Crane NXT has higher revenue and earnings than Nordex. Crane NXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

23.4% of Nordex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Crane NXT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Crane NXT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nordex and Crane NXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordex N/A N/A N/A Crane NXT 13.53% 20.33% 8.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nordex and Crane NXT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordex 0 0 3 0 3.00 Crane NXT 0 1 2 0 2.67

Crane NXT has a consensus target price of $78.33, suggesting a potential upside of 29.25%. Given Crane NXT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crane NXT is more favorable than Nordex.

Summary

Crane NXT beats Nordex on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordex

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. It also offers maintenance and remote monitoring services for wind farms, as well as repair and technical enhancement services for existing turbines. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co. operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products. Crane NXT, Co. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

