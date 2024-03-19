Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given New $70.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.86.

Hibbett Price Performance

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $68.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $800.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.36. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $83.00.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hibbett will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 11.70%.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Hibbett by 138.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett by 32.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

