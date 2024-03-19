I-Mab’s (IMAB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on I-Mab from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on I-Mab from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

I-Mab Stock Down 2.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $1.81 on Monday. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in I-Mab by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in I-Mab by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

