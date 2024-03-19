Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Major Shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp Sells 509,091 Shares

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 509,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $1,893,818.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,695,273 shares in the company, valued at $13,746,415.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Immuneering Stock Up 34.0 %

NASDAQ IMRX opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.75. Immuneering Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immuneering Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Immuneering from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Immuneering from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Immuneering

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immuneering

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after buying an additional 29,963 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Immuneering by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 26,744 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Immuneering by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immuneering

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.