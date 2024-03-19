ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPA opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $4.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 62.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 54,145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 253,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

