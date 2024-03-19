ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 257.14% from the company’s current price.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPA opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $4.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPA. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 253,052 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 62.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 54,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

