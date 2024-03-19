ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Get ImmunoPrecise Antibodies alerts:

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPA opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.12. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 54,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.