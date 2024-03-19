IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Laidlaw assumed coverage on IN8bio in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:INAB opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.03. IN8bio has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IN8bio by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IN8bio by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 58,833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in IN8bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IN8bio by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in IN8bio by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.



IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

