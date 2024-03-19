Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) Insider Mark Crossley Sells 15,444 Shares of Stock

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) insider Mark Crossley sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,644 ($20.93), for a total value of £253,899.36 ($323,232.79).
Indivior Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Indivior stock opened at GBX 1,604 ($20.42) on Tuesday. Indivior PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,125 ($14.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,938 ($24.67). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,457.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,469.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 160,400.00, a P/E/G ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 0.97.
About Indivior
