Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) Insider Mark Crossley Sells 15,444 Shares of Stock

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) insider Mark Crossley sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,644 ($20.93), for a total value of £253,899.36 ($323,232.79).

Get Indivior alerts:

Indivior Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Indivior stock opened at GBX 1,604 ($20.42) on Tuesday. Indivior PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,125 ($14.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,938 ($24.67). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,457.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,469.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 160,400.00, a P/E/G ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 0.97.

About Indivior

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.