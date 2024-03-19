International Paper (NYSE:IP) Director Kathryn D. Sullivan Sells 600 Shares of Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $21,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

International Paper stock opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.23. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.61%.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after buying an additional 1,436,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,835,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,550,000 after acquiring an additional 25,640 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,844,000 after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

