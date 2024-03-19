InTrack Investment Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.6% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Up 0.6 %
Apple stock opened at $173.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.15 and its 200 day moving average is $183.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.15 and a 12-month high of $199.62.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson started coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL
Insider Transactions at Apple
In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.