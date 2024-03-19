Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $51.42 and last traded at $51.59, with a volume of 10808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.23.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1687 per share. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF
About Invesco MSCI USA ETF
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco MSCI USA ETF
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.