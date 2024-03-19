Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $51.42 and last traded at $51.59, with a volume of 10808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.23.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1687 per share. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBUS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 72,007,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814,038 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 8,384.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 858,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,974,000 after purchasing an additional 848,519 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 1,928.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 309,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

