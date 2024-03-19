Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) versus QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Critical Review

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Isabella Bank and QCR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isabella Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A QCR 0 0 3 0 3.00

QCR has a consensus price target of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.77%. Given QCR’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QCR is more favorable than Isabella Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Isabella Bank has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QCR has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

67.1% of QCR shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Isabella Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of QCR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Isabella Bank and QCR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isabella Bank $93.46 million 1.49 $18.17 million $2.40 7.75 QCR $546.09 million 1.69 $113.56 million $6.73 8.18

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than Isabella Bank. Isabella Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QCR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Isabella Bank and QCR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isabella Bank 19.44% 9.45% 0.88% QCR 20.80% 13.78% 1.38%

Dividends

Isabella Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Isabella Bank pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QCR pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

QCR beats Isabella Bank on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, agricultural, and residential real estate loans, as well as consumer loans, including secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers cash management, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay, automated teller machines, trust and investment, estate planning, and safe deposit box rental services; and insurance products. The company operated banking offices in Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw counties. Isabella Bank Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. The company's loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, it engages in leasing of machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuance of trust preferred securities. QCR Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

