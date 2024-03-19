J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Position Lessened by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $191.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.66 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

