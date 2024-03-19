Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Get Jabil alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jabil

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil Dividend Announcement

NYSE JBL opened at $124.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Jabil by 58.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 656.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.