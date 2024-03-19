Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Didier Papadopoulos Sells 3,267 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $16,759.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,565.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,217 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $21,591.04.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,858 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $48,169.54.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 0.8 %

Joby Aviation stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 8VC GP I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,727,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691,093 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 56,320,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267,436 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $16,408,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,567 shares during the period. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.