Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.17% of Kilroy Realty worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,406,000 after buying an additional 334,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,219,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,714,000 after buying an additional 583,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,235,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,265,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,501,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,898,000 after purchasing an additional 23,585 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 0.8 %

KRC opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.94.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

KRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kilroy Realty

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,198.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.