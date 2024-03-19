Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 406.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,407,000 after buying an additional 750,033 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,148,000 after purchasing an additional 711,075 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 11,689.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 543,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 538,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,708,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,738,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,833,000 after purchasing an additional 495,622 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $102.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

