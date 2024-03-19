Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 617.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average is $49.20.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LVS

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.