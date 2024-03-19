Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $144.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $130.00.

Get Lennar alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LEN

Lennar Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LEN stock opened at $156.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.23 and a 200-day moving average of $134.81. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar has a 1-year low of $100.95 and a 1-year high of $167.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Lennar by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,477,000 after acquiring an additional 366,983 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,611,000 after acquiring an additional 79,217 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lennar by 551.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lennar by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,700,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,319,000 after purchasing an additional 72,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.