Lennar’s (LEN) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.31.

LEN stock opened at $156.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar has a twelve month low of $100.95 and a twelve month high of $167.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.81.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennar by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Lennar by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 88,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Lennar by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

