Lindsell Train (LON:LTI) Insider Michael Lindsell Acquires 50 Shares

Lindsell Train (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £802.57 ($1,021.73) per share, with a total value of £40,128.50 ($51,086.57).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Michael Lindsell bought 242 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of £820 ($1,043.92) per share, with a total value of £198,440 ($252,628.90).

On Monday, February 12th, Michael Lindsell bought 100 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of £847.90 ($1,079.44) per share, with a total value of £84,790 ($107,943.98).

On Tuesday, January 16th, Michael Lindsell purchased 34 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £843.66 ($1,074.04) per share, with a total value of £28,684.44 ($36,517.43).

Lindsell Train Price Performance

LTI stock opened at GBX 797 ($10.15) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 833.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 856.07. Lindsell Train has a fifty-two week low of GBX 713.92 ($9.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($13.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.29 and a beta of 0.56.

About Lindsell Train

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

