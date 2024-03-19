Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $336.40.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE LAD opened at $283.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.59. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $331.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.83.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 35.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.51%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 7.2% in the second quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,893,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after acquiring an additional 225,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 678,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

