Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $104.38 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $105.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.09). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 118.42% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LYV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYV

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.